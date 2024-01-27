Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Raj Bhawan should not stay limited to its constitutional functions but should connect with society on the ground level.

"The Raj Bhawan should not be limited to its constitutional functions but will connect with society on the ground level. This has been possible by the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan through the leadership of the Governor. Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan has become the central point of the rise of creativity," Adityanath said speaking to ANI at the 'Investiture Ceremony' under the 'Uttar Pradesh Day' event on Friday.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that people who have assembled for the 'Investiture Ceremony' must have seen several changes in the Raj Bhavan.

"It is our fortune that the new Uttar Pradesh of New India is moving ahead in all fields. You must have seen many changes in Raj Bhavan. You must have heard the Raj Bhavan theme song for the first time," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Raj Bhavan for the successful execution of their 'Bhiksha Nahi Shiksha' campaign.

"You must have seen that on the occasion of Republic Day, the Raj Bhavan has tried to give something to society. They have tried to educate those children who were into begging, thereby getting them involved in nation-building," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister honoured those individuals in the state who made special contributions to art, culture, literature and sports.

"Attended the 'Investiture Ceremony' organized today under 'Uttar Pradesh Day' at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow along with Governor Smt. @anandibenpatelji. Those who made special contributions to art, culture, literature and sports were honored at the ceremony. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all!" he said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister was seen unfurling a 75-meter-high national flag at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel.

"Today a 75-meter-high national flag was unfurled on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow in the presence of Governor Smt. @anandibenpatel," he said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

