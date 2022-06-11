Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Rajasthan cabinet has taken several decisions including amendments in Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market Act and allotment of 2,397 hectare land in Jaisalmer for a 1,000 MW solar power project.

In the meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, a proposal to rechristen Bharatpur medical college in the name of former CM Jagannath Pahadia was also passed.

The cabinet decided to set up Rajiv Gandhi Center of Advanced Technology (R-CAT), which was announced in budget speech 2021-22, as a society and approved the bylaws of the society.

"The center will be established as a finishing school for the youth of the state. With this, youth in the state will get opportunities to do certificate courses in latest IT technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics and Virtual Reality and multi-disciplinary research," a release said.

The institute will now start the training process by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading IT firms.

The cabinet approved amendments in 17 and 17-A of the Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market Act.

"The regulation system will be implemented effectively in the market area for the benefit of farmers. With this, the recovery of Mandi Fee and Farmer Welfare Fee will become effective on the business being done in the Mandi premises and outside the Mandi area as well," the release added.

Mandi Fee is spent on the operation, maintenance, new development works in mandis (agriculture markets) and implementation of public welfare schemes, while Farmer Welfare Fee is spent for the purposes mentioned in the Farmers Welfare Fund.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to allot 2,397.54 hectare land in Jaisalmer for 1,000 MW solar power project to be set up by Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

Several other decisions were also taken in the meeting.

