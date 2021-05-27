Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday accused the Centre of pursuing wrong economic policies, leading to a steep rise of inflation in the country.

He said instead of giving relief to financially distressed people due to the Covid pandemic, the government has allowed prices of essential commodities like petrol-diesel and LPG to go skyrocketing.

He said in May itself, the prices of petrol and diesel increased 13 times, due to which the petrol in most districts today crossed Rs 100 per litre and that of diesel too is to catch up with it.

The LPG price too has touched Rs 850 per cylinder, he said, adding the fuel prices increasing in the country at a time when the crude oil prices have been falling all over the world.

Due to the wrong economic policies of the Centre, the prices of edible oils and other essential commodities too have been rising steeply since early this year, he said.

The Congress party will soon launch a campaign on social media against the rising prices in the country, Dotasra told reporters here.

He also alleged the Centre is weakening democracy in the country by undermining its constitutional institutions.

The Centre is misusing these institutions to suppress those who raise their voice against it, he added.

Dotasara said it is a history that all vaccination programs in the country have been run by the Centre and free vaccines were provided but today the central government has neglected its duty to provide vaccines to common people.

