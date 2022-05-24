Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will hold a two-day meet next week here to discuss steps to implement the decisions taken by the party's national unit in its recent Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. The party's state unit will hold a workshop on June 1 and 2 in Jaipur, a state Congress spokesperson said, adding the meet is expected to be attended by around 650 party leaders.

The meeting would discuss steps to implement “Nav Sankalp” (pledges) taken in the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, he said. The leaders attending the workshop will include former Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, former leaders of the opposition, AICC office bearers from the state, former Union ministers, PCC office bearers, ministers, MLAs, district presidents and leaders of frontal organisations, he added. In the workshop, a program of 'padyatra' to be taken out in all the districts on August 9 would be prepared, he said.

The spokesperson also said appointments for various posts are to be held in the organisation and a roadmap will be prepared in the workshop to fill 50 per cent of posts in the organisation with people below 50 years of age as decided in Udaipur.

