Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday called for conservation, propagation of indigenous breeds of cattle in the state and speeding up research and development of cow-based products.

He said that in order to increase the income of cattle owners, it is necessary that they should get the benefit of research and development work on indigenous cattle.

Governor Mishra was addressing the fifth convocation of Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University, Bikaner online on Friday. He said that there is a need to take initiative to make effective production and marketing of pesticides from cow urine and organic fertilizers from cow dung.

The Governor said that even today animal husbandry is an important source of income for farmers in rural areas, families dependent on agriculture are also dependent on animal husbandry for supplementary income.

He said that in case of crop failure, livestock remains the main source of income in the village, so efforts should be made in this direction to ensure that the livestock farmers can get permanent income from livestock.

He called for innovation and development in the techniques of livestock protection.

