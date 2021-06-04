Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued orders to give financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each as the second installment of ex-gratia to 33 lakh destitute, helpless and needy families facing livelihood crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

A total amount of Rs 330 crore has been released for the same on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they said.

The amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, an official release said.

With this, the government has provided financial assistance of Rs 5,500 each to these families, it said.

The financial assistance is given to poor and helpless families such as small shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, BPL card holders, street vendors among others, who do not get the benefit of social security schemes, the release said.

