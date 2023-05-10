Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) A man killed his 50-year-old father by attacking him with a burning piece of wood over a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sunil Manat, a resident of Chak Mahudi village falling under the Kotwali police station area.

Also Read | Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by ABP News-C Voter: Congress Likely To Attain Majority in Southern State, BJP Trailing With JDS on Third Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

He had an argument with his father Shiva Manat on Tuesday night after which he hit him with a burning piece of word, leading to the latter's death, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dungarpur Surendra Solanki said.

A case has been registered following a complaint lodged by the elder son of the deceased, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped by Male Friend at Hotel in Marine Drive on Pretext of Film Shoot; Accused Arrested.

DSP said the accused worked as a labourer in Gujarat and used to visit home after four to five days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)