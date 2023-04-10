Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Police on Monday used a water cannon and wielded lathis to disperse BJP workers protesting against the Congress-led state government over the law and order situation and other issues in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

A large number of BJP workers led by the party's state president C P Joshi and MP Diya Kumari took out 'Jan Aakrosh Mahagherao' in Rajsamand city to submit a memorandum to the district collector (DC).

The workers holding placards raised anti-government slogans and marched towards the DC's office. However, they were stopped by the police. As they tried crossing the barricades, police resorted to cane-charging and water cannon to disperse them.

"Farms loans have not been waived, youths are yet to receive unemployment allowance and their future is in dark due to paper leaks. There is a scarcity of doctors in hospitals and teachers in schools. To address all these issues, BJP workers submitted a memorandum," Joshi told reporters.

"But, it is unfortunate that the police and administration behaved with BJP workers as if they were terrorists. It is condemnable. BJP workers were cane-charged and water cannon was used on them," he added.

One of the BJP workers, Komal Gehlot from Nimbahera said, "Crime against women is increasing in the state. Rapes are happening. Wasn't the administration aware that women will come to submit a memorandum? No women police were there."

She alleged that policemen wielded lathis on women party workers.

BJP is trying to get a stronghold in Mewar and Wagad regions comprising 28 assembly seats and a chunk of tribal votes ahead of the assembly elections due this year-end.

