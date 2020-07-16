New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday described the power tussle going on between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot as a fight between "autopilot" and a "fighter pilot".

Taking a swipe at Gehlot, the BJP leader said his every statement proves the "Gandhi family's proprietorship" over the Congress.

"The political war between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is a clash between an autopilot and fighter pilot,” Shekhawat said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Shekhawat had taken a dig at Gehlot, saying the Rajasthan government was on autopilot as the chief minister was "busy chasing a pilot".

On Wednesday, Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and president of the Congress' unit of the state.

Attacking the Congress, Shekhawat said the party had killed internal democracy decades ago. He said the Congress levelled baseless allegations against others all the time.

"I was going through the legacy plan and the ideas for the legacy plan after the U-17 World Cup that are recommended by FIFA.

"One of the things was the infrastructure development, getting participation and there was a point emphasizing creating more competitions, small-sided games like 3-a-side, 5-a-side, 6-a-side. I think those kind of games and creating tournaments at the competitive level will make a lot of difference," added Aditi.

The India international who also has her own football academy for girls, says running the academy has been a completely new experience for her.

"It is a different kind of role that it is giving me various kinds of experiences off the field now. I am enjoying the journey. It is very different to what I have experienced on the field," said the 27-year old.

"I think every field has its own challenges. We have to agree that like most of the other industries, the Indian football industry is also a predominantly male dominated industry.

"So trying to get into that system, trying to make a contribution and helping in the development of women's football or football in general is challenging, it comes with a lot of obstacles and obviously for me as a player, it's been a complete transition," she elaborated.

