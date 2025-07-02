Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 2 (ANI): In connection with the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, the Shillong court on Wednesday sent the accused Shilom James to 14 days of judicial custody.

Two other accused, builder Lokendra Tomar and watchman Balveer Ahirwar (also known as Billa), were sent to 7 days of judicial custody after their earlier 6-day police remand ended.

A few days earlier, a team from Shillong Police seized a CCTV DVR from the Indore residence of Shilom James in connection with the murder case.

Shilom Jame, a property dealer who had reportedly rented out a flat to the accused Sonam, was arrested on June 21.

Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, said that they would appeal before the Meghalaya High Court for the Narco test of the accused.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, reached the Indore Crime Branch police station as called by the Shillong SIT for questioning in connection with the case.

After that he spoke to ANI and highlighted his appeal in relation to the probe of the case, noting that the motive of the murder was yet to be known.

"I will apply for the Narco examination of the accused and I will appeal to the High Court (Meghalaya) for the same because the motive of the crime is yet to be known as to why Raja was murdered. Therefore, I will appeal before the High Court for a Narco test. Today, Shillong police called me for interrogation regarding the offerings (jewellery and ornaments) which we made during the wedding of Raja and Sonam. I have submitted all the photos of the jewellery which we offered," Raghuvanshi told ANI.

"I have told them that Sonam took all the jewellery with her from here. I have no idea about how much jewellery they (police) have received. I have no information in relation to whether all the ornaments were found or not. They have not shown me anything that they found although I have sent all the photos which we offered. Now, they will match what they found or not so far," he added. (ANI)

