SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal speaking on hit and run case in Jaipur (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Two people were killed in a hit-and-run case in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which nine people were also injured.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide 2 Months After Marriage, Found Hanging at Her Mother’s Home in Santacruz.

SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal told ANI, "A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died..."

More details are awaited (ANI)

Also Read | Global Electricity Review: India Overtakes Germany To Become 3rd-Largest Generator of Wind, Solar Power, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)