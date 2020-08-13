Baran (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Shahabad area of Baran district in Rajasthan while she was relieving herself in the open, the police informed.

The accused identified as Mahavir has been arrested by the police. He was in an inebriated state when he committed the crime inside school premises, the official informed.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee's Son Dismisses His Father's Death Rumours, Says 'Media in India Has Become a Factory of Fake News': Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The incident came to light after the minor narrated her ordeal to her mother and was later taken to a hospital for the treatment. The victim is said to be in a critical condition.

"We have registered the case. we have also inspected the site of crime. Further investigation is underway," said Station in-charge Hariprasad Rana while speaking to reporters.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Demands Withdrawal of EIA 2020 Draft, Tweets 'Nature Protects, if She is Protected'.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)