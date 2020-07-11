Bikaner, Jul 11 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested a junior assistant working in Bikaner Development Authority for accepting a bribe to issue approval for house construction, an official said.

The complainant had sought permission for house construction from the authority and the accused employee Naurang Lal demanded the bribe of Rs 7,000. The matter settled at Rs 5,000 and the accused was caught red-handed on Saturday while accepting the bribe, an ACB official said.

Also Read | Afghanistan | Blast in Jaghatu District, 6 Civilians Killed: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Lal has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)