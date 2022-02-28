Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP on Monday launched a helpline for people of the state who are stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine.

BJP state president Satish Poonia formally launched the helpline. According to the party, a team of Rajasthan BJP will try to provide all possible help and support through the helpline.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

Students and migrants stranded in Ukraine can call up the helpline number 8929208080 for assistance, it said.

Poonia said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was making all efforts to bring back people of the country from Ukraine through Operation Ganga, which is yielding positive results.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

Information collected from the helpline will be coordinated with the BJP's central team for further action, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)