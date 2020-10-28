Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP will issue a 'vision paper' before the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in 21 districts of the state, party's state president Satish Poonia said on Wednesday.

He claimed that the development work of the panchayats has also come to a standstill during the 20-month rule of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

"The BJP will also issue a 'vision paper' for the panchayat elections and will give a call to oust the non-working and corrupt government of Congress," Poonia alleged.

Voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be held in 21 districts of Rajasthan in four phases from November 23 to December 5.

Meanwhile, many former public representatives and workers of the Congress joined the BJP on Wednesday. Along with this, many independent public representatives also joined the saffron party.

Poonia said many prominent people of the Congress inspired by the Modi government's idea of ??nationalism and development have joined the BJP family.

He said certainly all the people who are associated with the BJP will also give strength to the political ideology and political activities of the party.

In the coming times, many more people have expressed their desire to join BJP, he added.

