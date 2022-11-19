Udaipur, November 19: Bodies of a man and woman with their private parts mutilated, were found in Udaipur on Friday. According to police, the bodies were found Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station. Police suspected the case to be of murder and love affair. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Four Men in Front of Husband in Sirohi District, Three Accused Arrested.

"Bodies of a man and woman were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda PS in Udaipur district. Their private parts were mutilated. It seems to be case of murder and love affair," said the Superintendant of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited.

