Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indicating Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and expansion is likely being put on a hold, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that doctors have advised Gehlot to avoid one-on-one meeting.

Speaking about the post-Covid health issues of Gehlot, OSD, Lokesh Sharma said, "In view of the post-Covid repercussions, as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, the Chief Minister is not able to meet people in person. All meetings and interactions are being done through video conference and video calls only. The doctors have said that for a month or two, he should hold meetings with the video conference only. Department meetings and review meetings are also being held through video conferencing."

"Meetings have been held regarding Corona in an extraordinary way, in about 15-16 months, about 355 video conferences have been conducted, in which representatives of the villages--ward panch, sarpanch also join," he added.

The statement puts a question mark on much-anticipated Cabinet change, as Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said that a Cabinet reshuffle will soon take place in the state and asserted there is no problem within the party's state unit.

"Reshuffle will happen in Rajasthan. As told by Ajay Maken Ji (Congress in-charge for Rajasthan), a reshuffle will take place in the state," Dotasra told reporters here when asked about the Cabinet reshuffle.

After Jitin Prasada, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shifted to its political rival - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, speculation is on about more leaders following his suit, including Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is currently in Delhi. (ANI)

