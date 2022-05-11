Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet Tuesday approved necessary amendments in rules for implementing the Old Pension Scheme, replacing multiple recruitment exams with one uniform eligibility test, and doing away with the provision of interview for some posts.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also decided to allot 25 bigha land to medal winners in Paralympic Games in Indira Gandhi Canal Project region.

The cabinet approved the cost of land to Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited, a joint venture established by an agreement between Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited and Adani Group, for setting up a 2000-MW solar park in 6,000 hectares of government land in Jaisalmer district.

Necessary amendments in the rules were approved for the implementation of the budget announcement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004.

In the course of its implementation, the proposal for various amendments in the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, Rajasthan Civil Services (Contributory Pension) Rules, 2005, various revised pay scale rules and Rajasthan Civil Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 2013 were approved.

With this decision, the government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004 will be eligible for pension benefits on their retirement. Along with this, they will also be able to get cashless medical facility under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme.

The cabinet decided that with a view to simplify and unify recruitment process and conduct it in a time-bound manner, instead of various competitive examinations (like village development officers, patwaris, ministerial employees etc.), a uniform eligibility test will be organised.

Rules will be made for this, the cabinet agreed.

With the common eligibility test, the candidates will not have to repeatedly apply for the recruitment on various posts, appearing in the examination, application fee and traveling expenses.

The cabinet also amended rues to remove interview in some selection exam, depending on the nature of work and role.

It also decided that for the posts which require communication skills 10 per cent weightage will be attached to interview.

The state government is making efforts to increase solar power generation in the state.

