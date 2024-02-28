Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): A major clash erupted between Rajasthan police and Congress workers, who along with farmers, staged a a march towards the District Collectorate office in Rajasthan's Bundi in support of the farmers' protest.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the central government for not listening to the farmers.

They also broke the barricades in the way, after which the police used water cannon to disperse them.

The farmers left Azad Park under the leadership of former minister and Hindoli MLA Ashok Chandna.

During the protest, Hindoli MLA Ashok Chandna alleged that the brutal killing of farmers during the farmers' movement took place on the orders of the Government of India.

The police also took Ashok Chandna and all the supporters into custody.

More than 200 farmers were detained by the police.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take responsibility and resign. I think if the farmer gets shot by the government then this country will break in the future. If there is no farmer, then there is no country. All the Congress Party workers of Bundi district and the farmers of the district were going to protest and submit a memorandum to the Collector addressed to the President. But just as farmers were not allowed to go to Delhi, similarly we were also stopped by the police administration. The police arrested us," Chandna said.

Given the farmers' movement, the Bundi Police had made extensive law and order arrangements. 500 police personnel, one RAC battalion, and four Additional SPs were deployed here.

Ramkumar Kaswan, ASP in Bundi said "It's their right to protest and it is our duty to maintain law and order. We have dealt with them in a very peaceful manner. It was not advisable to lathi charge as they are farmers so a water cannon was used," he said. (ANI)

