Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday announced to provide free travel facility to the sisters of the state in buses of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (Roadways) for two days on the Raksha Bandhan festival this year.

According to officials, Chief Minister made this announcement in the 'Anganwadi Behen Ka Samman' program organised at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, where Bhajan Lal Sharma tied Rakhi Sutra to the sisters from all over the state and wished everyone a Happy Rakshabandhan.

This facility will be available for travelling in Rajasthan Roadways buses within the state boundary for two days, as mentioned in an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival but a living expression of our social and family traditions.

On this auspicious occasion, the state government is making efforts to ensure that no sister is deprived of meeting her brother, added the CM.

While addressing the program, the Chief Minister also gave information on various schemes run by the state government for women empowerment and transferred an amount of Rs 501 as Rakhi Shagun to 1.21 lakh Anganwadi sisters through DBT.

Earlier on Tuesday, marking six years since the abrogation of Article 370, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma called the decision historic, and added that it had brought development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on his X, "On this very day, August 5, 2019, under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Honorable Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, the Government of India took a historic decision to abrogate the special provisions of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, thereby strengthening the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty."

He added, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the successful completion of 6 years of this historic decision that connected Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with the mainstream of development!" (ANI)

