Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday congratulated Geeta Samota, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer from the state, for hoisting the Indian national flag atop Mount Everest.

In a tweet posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sharma extended his heartfelt wishes to Geeta Samota, praising her historic achievement as the first female CISF officer to plant the tricolour on the world's highest peak.

"She has not only created history by raising the Indian flag on the summit of the world as the first female officer of CISF but also set an example of women empowerment. This achievement proves that daughters of Rajasthan are reaching new heights in every field," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the entire nation is proud of her courage and determination. Along with the message, Sharma shared a picture of Geeta Samota with the national flag on Mount Everest.

Geeta Samota's feat marks a significant milestone in the field of adventure and security forces, inspiring many women across the country.

Earlier on May 19, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) reached a significant milestone as its expedition team successfully scaled Mount Everest (8,848m).

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the team comprised 10 NCC cadets (five boys and five girls), four Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers, one Girl Cadet Instructor, and 10 Non-Commissioned Officers. The cadets selected were novices from across the country. They underwent a strict selection and training process.

As part of their preparation, they conducted a pre-Everest Expedition at Mt Abi Gamin. The final team of 15 cadets was then selected to undergo winter and technical training at the Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen Base Camp. After months of training, ten cadets were selected for the Mount Everest Expedition.

The team, comprising the youngest climbers with an average age of 19 years, became the centre of attraction and were noted for their fitness and discipline during acclimatisation training at various stages of the ascent. Sherpas of Nepal praised the NCC team for their physical readiness and morale.

Despite facing challenging weather and terrain, the cadets successfully unfurled the Tricolour and the NCC Flag atop the world's highest peak, representing national pride and youth power. This is the third ascent of Mt Everest by the NCC, following previous expeditions in 2013 and 2016. (ANI)

