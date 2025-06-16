Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met Mahesh Kumar, a student from Hanumangarh, who secured first position in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) examination.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Sharma congratulated him for his achievement and wished him a bright future.

"Today, I had a warm meeting with Shri Mahesh Kumar ji, a talented student of Hanumangarh district, who brought pride to Rajasthan by securing first position in the NEET UG-2025 examination in the entire country, at the Chief Minister's residence and congratulated him for this achievement and wished him a bright future. I also congratulated his parents present on the occasion for their guidance in this success," CM Bhajanlal posted on X.

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar achieved the first rank in the NEET (UG) 2025 examination with a percentile of 99.9999547, whereas Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya achieved the second rank with 99.9990095 percentile.

Indore's Utkarsh Awadhiya has secured All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025. Sharing his journey, Awadhiya stated that although he had worked hard but he enjoyed every bit of this journey.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Utkarsh said, "I continued working hard and enjoyed the journey. It is not that this journey was very difficult for me. I enjoyed this journey at every step. I started the preparation in class 11. Our class timings were 9.30 am to 6.30 pm. I used to return to the hostel after that and study seriously for 2 to 3 hours."

"I lived in a hostel because the study environment created in a hostel cannot be created at home. My father is a branch manager in HDFC Bank. My mother is a housewife. I also have a younger brother. He will probably prepare for the JEE. I would like to tell children that if you want to prepare well for NEET, then do not use mobile too much. You should stay away from social media," he added.

On June 14, the National Testing Agency declared the results of the NEET (UG) examination. The NTA shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

The NEET (UG) examinations were held on May 4 across 548 cities in India and 14 international centres. More than 20.8 lakh students appeared for the NEET (UG) examination.

"NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in", NTA said in its 'X' post. (ANI)

