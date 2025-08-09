Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 9 (ANI): On the 100th anniversary of 'Kakori Train Action', Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday paid tribute to the freedom fighters involved in the historic event.

CM Sharma stated that the contributions of the freedom fighters will forever inspire the spirit of patriotism in future generations.

In a post on X, Rajasthan CM said, "On the anniversary of the Kakori Train Action, I offer my heartfelt salutations to all the immortal revolutionaries who sacrificed everything for the freedom of Mother India! Your unparalleled struggle and contribution in the freedom movement will forever inspire the spirit of patriotism in future generations."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the freedom fighters, stating that the freedom fighters ignited the "torch of revolution" against the "British looting" and shook the foundation of the British Empire by robbing the train with the aim of giving the nation's wealth back to its people.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, "The 'Kakori Train Action' is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. On August 9, 1925, brave heroes like Ram Prasad Bismil Ji, Chandra Shekhar Azad Ji, and Ashfaqulla Khan Ji ignited the torch of revolution against British looting, shaking the foundations of the British Empire,"

"With the aim that the wealth looted from Indians by the British should be used for the nation's welfare, these valiant fighters carried out the 'Kakori Train Action'," he added.

Shah further stated that the nation will always be indebted to the bravery and valour of these freedom fighters.

The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule.

The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.

The main purpose of the robbery was to protest against the heavy tax that was collected from the Indians and use the money to fund the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) rather than leaving it with the Britishers. (ANI)

