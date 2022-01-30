Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day 74 years ago.

Gehlot reached the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office and offered floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi. He then attended a ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthana sabha' at the PCC.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister B D Kalla and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Gehlot later reached the secretariat building and offered flowers to a statue of Gandhi.

