Kozhikode(Ker), Jan 30 (PTI) More than 2,500 chickens were killed in a fire that broke out at a poultry farm in Vazhikadavu near here, police said on Sunday.

The fire at the farm was noticed by around 8 pm on Saturday, they said.

The farm house and materials including poultry feed stock were destroyed in the flames, an official from Mukkom Fire station said.

Fire fighters, with the help of locals, contained the blaze within an hour.

According to preliminary investigation, the reason for the fire was short circuit in the inverter.

