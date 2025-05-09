India News | Rajasthan CM Pays Tribute to Rajput Icon Maharana Pratap on His Birth Anniversary

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday paid tribute to the erstwhile Rajput ruler of Mewar, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "Tribute to the powerful roar of Indian self-respect, national leader, 'Hindu Sun', Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary. Your sacrificial life will continue to inspire all of us to serve the nation for ages to come."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to the erstwhile ruler. Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540.

In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath shared, "Tributes to the immortal son of mother Bharati, the eternal voice of independence, the bright flag of sacrifice, the 'Hindu Sun', Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on his sacred birth anniversary! Maharana, who sacrificed everything for his country, religion and self-respect, is the great hero and people's leader of India. The aura of Maharana's personality, imbued with strong democratic values, will continue to illuminate the 'struggle of humanity' and guide us for centuries."

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who famously fought the battle of Haldighati with Akbar in 1576.

CM Yogi Adityanath has pointed out in the past that during the Congress era, history was manipulated to portray Akbar as great while undermining the greatness of Maharana Pratap.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Maharana Pratap was a true national hero who valiantly fought to defend his motherland. He not only inspired the Indians but his name also became a source of inspiration for people living in other countries.

Rajnath Singh had said, "Maharana Pratap became an icon for freedom fighters because his name evoked a strong feeling of love and sacrifice for motherland. Even the Vietnamese people were inspired by him and it helped them in defeating a powerful country like the United States during US-Vietnam war." (ANI)

