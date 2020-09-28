Jaipur, September 28: The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra a memorandum addressed to the President, seeking withdrawal of the agriculture-related new laws.

On behalf of the Congress Committee, the party's state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted the memorandum to Governor Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here. Also Read | Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand Education Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. Also Read | MPSC 2020 Prelims Exam Admit Card Released at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket.

The three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament recently have triggered farmers' protest in some states.

