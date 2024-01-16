New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday appointed its party member Tika Ram Jully as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Tika Ram Jully is an MLA from the Alwar Rural Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Orders Concerned Authorities To Halt Unauthorised Construction Near Nizamuddin Dargah and Baoli.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Tika Ram Jully as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan with immediate effect," an official notification issued by Congress read.

Also, Congress has decided to continue with Govind Singh Dotasra as Rajasthan Congress chief.

Also Read | National Startup Day 2024: Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Ranked As Best Performing States at Startups Awards Function in Delhi.

"Congress President has also approved the proposal of the continuation of Govind Singh Dotasra as the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee," party said in a statement.

Congress suffered defeat at the hands of the BJP in Rajasthan in the recent Assembly polls. BJP formed its government as it registered victory on 115 seats, whereas Congress was able to win only 69 seats in a 200-member Assembly. Later, Congress also registered a victory in the Karanpur seat, taking its total tally to 70. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)