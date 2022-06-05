Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, likely to be in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train near Lakheri railway station in Bundi district early Sunday morning, police said.

The man was identified as Kamal Jangid alias Kanku, a resident of Maliyon Ka Mohalla in Lakheri town, they said, adding that minor girl was also from the same locality.

The man and the girl left their respective houses at around 3 am and reach the railway tracks near Lakheri railway station, where the two allegedly jumped in front of a moving train, SHO of Lakheri police station Dharmaram said.

The two bodies lying on the tracks were mutilated and it took efforts to establish their identities, he said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The reason behind the extreme step by the two is yet to be ascertained, the SHO said, adding the deceased couple was likely to be in a love affair.

However, their family members expressed ignorance about the affair between them, police said.

Police handed over the bodies to their respective family members after post-mortem later in the day and lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC for interrogation, the SHO said.

