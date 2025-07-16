Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari conducted a surprise inspection of the highway in Ajmer on Wednesday, reviewing the road conditions and interacting with officials on site.

During the inspection, the Deputy CM stressed the need for better road quality and accountability in the construction and maintenance process. She also indicated that the government was considering changes in guidelines to ensure more effective implementation of road projects.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Fines Woman for 'Casually' Filing Sexual Offence Case Against Live-In Partner.

"We will conduct such surprise inspections and also on-site, and it is everyone's responsibility that the quality of the roads should be good... We are also holding continuous meetings with the PWD department. We are thinking about making some changes in the guidelines so that the work is done well," Diya Kumari told ANI after the inspection.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present during the inspection.

Also Read | Congress OBC Advisory Council Passes ‘Bengaluru Declaration’, Seeks Caste Census and Breaking 50% Reservation Cap.

The Deputy CM examined parts of the highway where construction or maintenance work was ongoing.

Earlier on July 2, she stated that control rooms have been established at every level across the state to ensure swift action in cases of waterlogging.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM stated that a letter was issued on Tuesday, making it mandatory to construct drainage systems alongside any new roads being built.

"The department is vigilant. We have set up control rooms at every level... We will take immediate action if any such situation arises. I released a letter just yesterday stating that it is mandatory to construct drains alongside any new road being constructed... The last government did not make good-quality roads. We will pay more attention to the quality rather than the quantity of roads," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)