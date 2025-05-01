Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): A major fire broke out at Hotel Naaz in the Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Thursday, prompting a swift response from local authorities. Fire tenders, an ambulance, and police immediately reached the scene to control the flames and carry out rescue operations.

Ajmer Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad confirmed the situation, stating, "This is the Naaz Hotel in Diggi Bazaar, and our vehicles and people have immediately arrived. A lot of people have been rescued, and many were found in an unconscious state. There is also one child who was found in an unconscious state. Two women were rescued, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. We have rescued about five people, including one child."

Also Read | Caste Census: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor Says 'Just Survey Won't Improve Social Realities Unless Followed by Concrete Action'.

Prasad mentioned that some of the victims were found in a critical condition. "The two women who were rescued were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment," he added.

The rescued individuals are reported to be receiving medical care, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. (ANI)

Also Read | Death Due to Overdrinking: Karnataka Youth Dies After Drinking 5 Alcohol Bottles Neat Over Friend's INR 10,000 Bet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)