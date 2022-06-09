The damaged car after the accident.

Sridungargarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 (ANI): Four people including a woman died in a road accident near Rajasthan's Sridungargarh late at night.

Speaking to ANI, Birbal Ram, ASI, Police Station Sridungargarh said, "A truck and car collided on the Sridungargarh National Highway late in the night. Three people died on the spot while one died at the hospital in Bikaner. Two people are injured including the car driver."

He said that the incident happened around 12.30 last night.

According to police, the car going from Bikaner to Sardarshahar collided with the truck near Reliance Petrol Pump in Sridungargarh.

The injured are undergoing treatment.

All the deceased are residents of the Sardar city police station area, added police.

The bodies of three of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Sridungargarh Hospital and one in the PBM mortuary. (ANI)

