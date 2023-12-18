Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], December 18 (ANI): Four people died and three were injured after a car collided with a bus in the Shrimadhopur area of Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

Police reached the spot and all the injured were taken to the nearest hospital.

ASI Kailash Chand Gurjar said, "Three bodies are kept in the mortuary and another person who was being shifted to a hospital died on the way. Three injured have been referred to Jaipur."

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

