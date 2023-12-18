Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], December 18 (ANI): Four people died and three were injured after a car collided with a bus in the Shrimadhopur area of Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday.
Police reached the spot and all the injured were taken to the nearest hospital.
Also Read | Thane Run-Over Case: SIT Arrests Maharashtra Bureaucrat's Son Ashwajit Gaikwad, Two Others.
ASI Kailash Chand Gurjar said, "Three bodies are kept in the mortuary and another person who was being shifted to a hospital died on the way. Three injured have been referred to Jaipur."
Further investigation is underway.
Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Reaches Lucknow With Accused Sagar Sharma, To Probe Shoe-Manufacturing Location (Watch Video).
More information is awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)