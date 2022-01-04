Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed all departments to work in coordination to implement the investment proposals received ahead of the Invest Rajasthan summit proposed to be held here on January 24-25.

Gehlot chaired a review meeting in which it was informed that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/ Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 6.16 lakh crore have been signed so far, an official release said.

The chief minister said that in the last three years, the state government has taken several important policy decisions, which has created a positive environment for investment in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that the MoUs and LOIs that have been done so far should be implemented in a time-bound manner with adequate monitoring and investors should not face any problem in getting various approvals.

Secretary- Industries department Ashutosh AT Pednekar informed that so far, a total of 1,454 MoUs/LOIs worth Rs 6,16, 462 crore have been done, through which more than four lakh people will get employment.

He said that Rajasthan Petro Zone (PCPIR), RIDCO, Fintech Park, new industrial zones and areas will be launched in the inaugural session of the summit.

Along with this, about 13 new policies of the state government will be launched to promote investment.

Pednekar informed that as part of the preparations for the summit, potential investors have been contacted in the country and outside in the last two months.

In addition to the Investor Connect event in Dubai during the Dubai Expo in November, events were also organised in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata to invite new investors.

