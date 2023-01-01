Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional financial proposal of Rs 14.80 crore for various schemes related to tribes including a push to the educational infrastructure in the state.

According to an official statement, a 7-storey hostel (Centre of Excellence with Modern Facilities) will come up in Chitrakoot Nagar of Udaipur.

The hostel will have accommodation facilities for 120 girl students.

"Two-storey basement will be built here, in which basketball, volleyball arena, gym facilities will be available," the statement said.

Detailing the facilities in the hostel, the statement mentioned the floor-wise breakup of the infrastructure to be built.

"The reception hall, waiting room and two rooms will be ready on the ground floor. There will be kitchen and other facilities on the second, third and fourth floors. Rooms will be ready from fifth to eighth floor. Along with this, grooming rooms and vocational training rooms are also being built here for giving interviews for competitive exams," it said.

A hostel of 50 student capacity will also be constructed at Nathuwas in Rajsamand. An amount of Rs 2.80 crore has been sanctioned for this.

"State-of-the-art coaching classrooms are also being prepared here. Along with this, additional facilities will also be increased in 175 tribal hostels run by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department. A budget provision of Rs 3 crore has been made for these," it said.

Additional classrooms will also be constructed in government schools in tribal areas from the Tribal Development Fund at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

"This will fill the shortage of rooms in the schools. Classes will be conducted in a better way. The Chief Minister approved the proposals as per the demands of the local people and public representatives," the statement said.

A Tribal Development Fund of Rs 500 crore was constituted by the Chief Minister in the budget for the year 2022-23.

"In this, Rs 200 crore is proposed for employment-oriented activities and agriculture, Rs 150 crore for education and social security and Rs 150 crore for infrastructure and works to be done with public participation. With this approval of CM Gehlot, there will be all-round development of the tribal area and the standard of living of the local residents will improve," the statement said. (ANI)

