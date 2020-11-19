Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed officials to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards by November 30 for the "One Nation, One Ration Card" scheme.

State Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya asked the officials to make coordinated efforts to implement the gas connection facility in the remaining seven districts.

Arya was chairing a departmental review programme meeting of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

He held detailed discussions with the officials on the National Food Security Act.

The chief secretary reviewed various types of schemes operated by Rajasthan State Food Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Department of Consumer Affairs to work transparently on the guidelines of the NFSA.

