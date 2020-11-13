Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condoled the demise of Padma Shri awardee sculptor Arjun Prajapati.

Prajapati died here on Thursday.

Also Read | Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Mahboob Alam Wins, Elected as MLA.

In his condolence message, Governor Mishra praised Prajapati's work and prayed for peace for his soul.

Chief Minister Gehlot said Prajapati gave a new identity to the traditional 'Bani-Thani' form of art and established a different identity for it in the country and abroad.

Also Read | Kadwa Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: INC’s Kedar Prasad Gupta Wins, Elected as MLA.

His death is an irreparable loss to the art world, he said.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and many other leaders also mourned Prajapati's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)