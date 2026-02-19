Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday received a bomb threat via email. However, upon investigation, no explosives or suspicious object was found.

According to the officials, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Pratap Nagar also received a bomb threat via email. The threat was sent to the police control room.

Also Read | 'The 50': Top 4 Finalists Confirmed? 'Reality TV King' Prince Narula Reportedly Misses Out on Spot.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: Reliance and Jio To Invest INR 10 Lakh Crore Over 7 Years To Lead India’s Intelligence Era, Announces Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier, the Nainital District and Sessions Courts received bomb threats via email on Tuesday, reportedly involving a suicide bomber, prompting heightened security measures at the premises.

In response to the threats, the police conducted a thorough search of the court premises. All entrance gates to the court were temporarily closed, and all individuals entering or exiting the premises were being strictly monitored and thoroughly searched.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravikant Semwal stated that no suspicious objects have been recovered during the investigation to date, and that court proceedings have resumed following a comprehensive security sweep.

Consequently, the police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and initiated an investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)