Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the roof collapse at a government school in Jhalawar district, which resulted in the death of seven children and injured 28 others.

It has issued notices to Jhalawar District Magistrate, District Education Officer, Director of Education in Bikaner, and Jhalawar Superintendent of Police seeking a factual report, appropriate legal action against guilty persons, and compensation to the victims' families.

The commission's chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani also spoke to Jhalawar District Magistrate.

In its order, the commission said it was deeply saddened by the incident at the Government Upper Primary School in Manohar Thana, where young students became victims of negligence.

The order noted that while monsoon arrives every year, roofs of schools are often not maintained and left uncleared, leading to water accumulation and structural damage over time.

