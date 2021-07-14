Kota (Raj), Jul 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old joint labour commissioner here was booked for raping an employee of his office, police said on Wednesday

The woman has alleged that Pradeep Jha raped her twice, first in Delhi and then in Kota.

The medical examination of the woman was done and her statement was recorded on Wednesday.

The woman filed the complaint against the accused with the Kota SP, alleging sexual exploitation and rape, Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said.

On the directions of the SP, police booked Jha under Sections 354, 376 and 384 of the IPC on Monday night and initiated investigation, he said.

The woman alleged that on the pretext of official work, the accused once took her to Delhi, where he raped her in Rajasthan House, and the next time he forcibly took her to Piplda House in Kota, where he repeated the crime.

