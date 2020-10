Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) A toll-free government helpline for mental health ''Mann Samvad'' was launched on Saturday in Rajasthan.

Inaugurating the helpline 1800-180-0018, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has been continuously strengthening mental health services during the coronavirus period.

Sharma informed the facility of free tele-counselling is being provided to patients with mental health issues that through the helpline. He said the government is fully sensitive towards the mental health of patients.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said counselling and treatment is being provided by all mental health professionals at all COVID treatment centres across the state.

The minister said mental health facilities are being provided to remote areas through OPD, IPD and camps in all 33 districts of the state.

He said that loneliness, employment crisis, fear, anxiety and mental stress have increased the rate of mental disorder amid the coronavirus crisis, but the government is providing relief to the affected people by doing the best we can in the field of mental health.

