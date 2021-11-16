Jodhpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Taking cognisance of the concern of a visually impaired school student, the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) has ordered all its district units to submit reports after inspecting government and aided schools regarding vacancies and digital libraries.

Member Secretary of the authority Dinesh Kumar Gupta has directed officials to carry out inspections with regard to vacancies of teachers, status of digital libraries and availability of special readers in these schools.

Gupta gave these orders after he got information of Shaitana Ram, a student of Government Blind School at Anganwa in Jodhpur, who had reached Jaipur to take part in a mock session of the state assembly marking Children's Day on Sunday.

"He had taken time by submitting a slip to talk about the issues related to education of disabled children in schools but he did not get a chance to speak," said Joint Secretary, (RSLSA), Dheeraj Sharma.

He wanted to raise the issues about filling the vacancies of teachers in schools for the blind, providing readers in digital libraries of these schools for the differently-abled, keeping a check on cases of forged disability certificates and constitution of a Commission for the Specially Abled.

As he did not get a chance to raise his concerns, the RSLSA decided to take up his cause and ordered the secretaries of all the district-level legal services authorities to inspect the schools of their respective jurisdiction and submit a report as soon as possible.

