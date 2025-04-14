Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday accused BJP state president Madan Rathore of insulting a woman leader.

Rathore, while speaking at the Bihar Day event here on Sunday, referred to a female leader from his party as "export quality." A video of the speech emerged today.

Also Read | Who Is Hafizul Hasan Ansari? All About Jharkhand Minister and JMM Leader Whose ‘Will Follow Shariat First, Then Constitution’ Remark on Ambedkar Jayanti Sparked Political Row.

At the programme, Rathore was talking in the context of the campaign in Bihar.

"We will also go there. I have said that 'export quality' from there is sitting right in front of us.

Also Read | 'Will Kill Salman Khan, Our Gang Is Still Active': Security Heightened Outside Bollywood Superstar's House After Death Threat Against Him (Watch Video).

"I will send her as well, I will send everyone," he said.

Jully denounced the comment, saying, "This is extremely shameful. Such derogatory language reflects the mindset of BJP leaders towards women."

He said Rathore should apologise for the comments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)