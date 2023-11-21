Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): A man lost his life after coming into contact with a Chinese manjha that slit his neck vein in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday, officials said.

"A person riding a motorcycle got his neck vein cut by a Chinese manjha. He was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment," Barmer police station in-charge Gangaram said.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Mumbai: 584 KM of Roads Being Washed to Control Dust; AQI at 117.

Further investigation is underway, and action is being taken.

Chinese manjha is made of nylon thread, which can feel like plastic when we touch it. These Manjha are also known as mono kite or nylon manjha or cheap manjha which are available at a low price in the market. (ANI)

Also Read | Dog Attack in Chhattisgarh: Stray Dogs Pounce on Toddler While She Plays Outside Her Home in Raipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)