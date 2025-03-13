Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a rubber warehouse in Jaipur's Harmada area on Thursday morning.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders arrived at the spot and conducted dousing operations.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Mauritius Government, People for Warm Welcome During 2-Day State Visit.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)