Kota (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): A minor girl, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, has died allegedly by suicide in Kota, officials said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj, the student hanged herself the night before the NEET exam.

Also Read | Hosur Shocker: Tamil Nadu Gym Trainer Arrested for Allegedly Tying and Gagging Wife to Death During Bondage Sex; Family Claims Murder.

The Police were investigating into the incident the suicide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)