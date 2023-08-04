Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], August 4 (ANI): Unidentified persons allegedly killed a minor girl and later burned her body in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Narsinghpura village under the Shahpura Panchayat of the district on Wednesday, and locals found the remains of the girl's body and her bangles.

Locals suspect that the girl was first raped by the accused, who then killed her.

According to police, the girl had gone to graze her family's cattle on Wednesday. When she did not return home till evening, her family started searching in the area and later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“We received a complaint about a minor girl who was missing from Narsinghpura village. While searching for the girl, locals spotted the girl's bangles and body remains in the coal furnace, raised suspicion of the minor girl being killed and later thrown into the furnace,” officials with Kotri police station said.

Soon after this came to light, police swung into action and detained four people, who work in the area.

While villagers claimed that the girl was raped before she was murdered and burned in the kiln. However, the police said that “Only the FSL team and doctors could confirm their claims.”

“At first glance, it appears that a minor girl was killed and burned to death. The police have rounded up 4 people. Only the FSL team and doctors can confirm whether or not there was a gang rape in this incident,” SP Bhilwara Adarsh Siddhu said.

"We are further looking into the incident," he added.

Soon after the incident, the state BJP unit on Thursday announced to form a three-member committee to investigate the incident. (ANI)

