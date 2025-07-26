New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a Government school building collapsed, resulting in the death of seven children and injuries to 28 others in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan.

Reportedly, citing negligence of the administration, the local residents had informed the District authorities about the dilapidated condition of the school building, but no action was taken.

Also Read | CSMT Bomb Threat: Man Makes Threatening Call at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai; No Suspicious Object Found.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan and the Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the health status of the injured students, as well as any compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that the state government has ordered a report within five days on the roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar that claimed the lives of seven students on Friday.

He added that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to assess the structural condition of all school buildings across the state.

"...The Chief Minister has asked for a report within the next five days... PWD department officials will inform about the strength of each building and structure in Rajasthan..." Khimsar told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje paid a condolence visit to the families of the students who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Raje met with the grieving families, expressing her solidarity and support. She also mentioned that the Chief Minister had made some announcements the previous day, and they would follow up on them.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased student. "One family member will be given a contractual job, and the school building will be reconstructed. The new classrooms will be named in memory of the children who lost their lives," the CM said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)