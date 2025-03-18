Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Ninety-nine police officers and personnel in Rajasthan have been selected for the Director General of Police (DGP) Disc and Commendation Roll, officials said on Tuesday.

In an official statement issued here on Monday, DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said that the recognition aims to boost the morale of officers and personnel serving in various capacities in the police department.

The selection was made based on recommendations from a committee reviewing proposals in the fields of sports, training, reserve police line, general administration, welfare and supervision, crime control, law and order, and intelligence, it said.

Among those selected are Additional Director Generals Malini Agarwal and Vishal Bansal, Director (Intelligence Training Academy) Deepak Bhargav, Deputy Inspector Generals Vikas Sharma and Rahul Kotoki, it added.

The statement also said that Superintendents of Police Jai Yadav, Arshad Ali, Amrita Duhan, and Kavendra Singh Sagar, Commandant Saurabh Kothari, Additional Superintendents of Police Yashvini Rajoria, Vimal Singh, Kishori Lal, and Deshraj Gurjar, and Deputy Superintendents of Police Angad Sharma, Mahendra Kumar Sharma, Devendra Singh, Rajesh Kasana, and Sitaram Bairwa have been selected for the roll.

