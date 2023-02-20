New Delhi/Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A Pakistani drone entering India from across the international border in Rajasthan has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday evening, a spokesperson of the force said.

The flying machine was downed in the Sriganganagar sector of the state and five packets of "suspected" narcotics, that were being ferried, has been recovered, he said.

In a related incident, a China-made drone was recovered by the BSF and the state police from along the India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab's border district of Fazilka on Monday.

